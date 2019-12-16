Cylinder blast outside PHC injures three including a policeman

PESHAWAR: Three people including a policeman sustained severe wounds in a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police, the cylinder blast took place outside the Peshawar High Court, which damaged score of vehicles and injured three people.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, police and bomb disposal squad reached the site of the incident and began an investigation into the incident. Security outside the PHC has been tightened up.

Earlier on December 7, in a separate cylinder blast, at least one person was killed and six others wounded after a gas cylinder went off in Lahore.

The incident occurred on Township College Road in the city at a refrigerator shop, claiming life of a person and injuring six others.

The police had said that the incident happened during gas refilling at a refrigerator shop, claiming instant death of a person refilling the gas. The deceased was identified as Hafiz Mehmood.

