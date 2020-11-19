PHC seeks report regarding reduction in medicine prices

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday sought a report from the CEO Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) regarding reduction in the prices of medicines.

The case pertaining to medicines price hike was heard by the Acting Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed. The deputy director FIA read the list of medicines price hike before the court.

The acting CJ PHC scold the CEO DRAP for misleading the court on the issue and remarked that who has posted him at such a high-profile post when he does not even know about the increase in the prices of medicines. “Why not take action against you.”

Justice Qaiser remarked that the masses are already facing inflation and the government has added to their misery by jacking up the prices of the medicines.

The court while ordering the DRAP official to reconsider the hike in the prices of the medicines sought a report on the next hearing.

The hearing has been adjourned till December 17.

On October 28, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had notified an increase in prices of 94 life-saving drugs.

The notification was issued following approval of the federal cabinet. The drugs whose prices had been jacked up include those used for heart ailments, cancer, and blood pressure. The price of anti-rabies vaccine had also been increased.

