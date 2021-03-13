Web Analytics
Photos of PIA steward soothing crying baby during flight go viral

KARACHI: A senior flight attendant on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was hailed on social media after his pictures of helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight gone viral.

Tauheed, the cabin crew manager on board, carried the baby in his arms and walked up and down the aisle to help the baby fall asleep.

This gesture of PIA cabin crew has surprised many people as national flag carrier airline was usually known for its poor service. The PIA flight was moving towards Karachi from Islamabad.

Read More: PIA plane makes technical landing at Peshawar airport

The incident came to light after film and television artist Fakhar Alam tweeted photos of the sweet gesture of a PIA purser.

