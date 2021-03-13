KARACHI: A senior flight attendant on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was hailed on social media after his pictures of helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight gone viral.

Tauheed, the cabin crew manager on board, carried the baby in his arms and walked up and down the aisle to help the baby fall asleep.

This gesture of PIA cabin crew has surprised many people as national flag carrier airline was usually known for its poor service. The PIA flight was moving towards Karachi from Islamabad.

The incident came to light after film and television artist Fakhar Alam tweeted photos of the sweet gesture of a PIA purser.

A friend onboard @Official_PIA ISD to KHI early morning flt yesterday shared this. A baby was crying non stop, the mother was exhausted & stressed, she couldn’t comfort the child. So the head pursur Mr.Tauheed helped the child sleep. Now that truly is GREAT people to fly with. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yM4aynPA1i — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 12, 2021

