PIA plane makes technical landing at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: An Abu Dhabi-bound Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane made a technical landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PIA’s flight from Peshawar to Abu Dhabi made an emergency landing at Bacha Khan International Airport owing to a technical fault. Flight PK-217 developed a technical fault just minutes after taking off from the Bacha Khan International Airport, the sources added.

The plane’s captain informed the control tower about the fault and sought permission to make an emergency landing at the airport. After getting permission, the pilot successfully managed to land the plane at the airport.

Meanwhile, the authorities immediately shifted all the passengers on board the flight to the airport’s lounge.

Last year in November, a Dubai-bound Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane made a technical landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to onboard flight attendants.

According to details, the flight had taken-off from Lahore International airport and made a technical landing at the Karachi airport enroute to Dubai. Sources had said the flight made landing at the airport just to take flight attendants on board.

