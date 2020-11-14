KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane made a technical landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to onboard flight attendants, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the flight took-off from Lahore International airport and made a technical landing at the Karachi airport enroute to Dubai. Sources said the flight made landing at the airport just to take flight attendants on board.

Meanwhile, the passengers got furious over being late and exchanged words with the Pakistan International Airlines staff, said sources and added that passengers are not allowed to come out of the plane from the last two hours.

Last month, a private airline’s plane had to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, minutes after it left for Islamabad, owing to a technical fault.

According to details, the passenger flight of a private airline took off from Karachi but was called back immediately after a technical fault was reported in it.

The plane following the directives of the air traffic controller had safely landed at the Karachi airport. The passengers were initially shifted to the airport lounge while following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

