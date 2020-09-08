ISLAMABAD: Flight KP-325 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was cancelled following hours of maintenance efforts after a technical fault was discovered ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The plane, after it boarded off, returned to ramp as a technical fault divulged. The passengers were shown to the waiting lounge to wait for hours only to later find out that their journey is cancelled.

The passengers gathered at the airport to protest the scrapping of their voyage, however, the admin assured them of a rescheduled flight on Wednesday (tomorrow) following which the protests calmed.

The passengers are being accommodated in the hotels and are facilitated according to their necessities, PIA spokesperson claimed. The rescheduled flight will take off 2 pm tomorrow.

In another development, the PIA announced a further reduction in fares for international and domestic flights on Tuesday.

According to its spokesperson, passengers travelling to Pakistan from Toronto can avail a 15 per cent discount on PIA flights from September 8 till November 15.

The national flag career has also announced a 20 per cent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights between Karachi and Faisalabad. The relief will remain in place till November 15, the spokesperson added.

The new charges have been enforced with immediate effect, said the spokesperson.

