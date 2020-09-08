PIA further reduces fares for domestic, international flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced a further reduction in fares for international and domestic flights, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, passengers traveling to Pakistan from Toronto can avail 15 percent discount on PIA flights from September 8 till November 15.

The national flag career has also announced a 20 per cent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights between Karachi and Faisalabad. The relief will remain in place till November 15, the spokesperson added.

The new charges have been enforced with immediate effect, said the PIA spokesperson.

Earlier on September 4, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had reduced fares for the domestic destination. According to the spokesperson, the PIA had reduced fares for flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

For flights between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, the airline fixed Rs7,400 for one-way ticket along with 20kg cargo weight, whereas, Rs13,500 will be charged for two-way ticket from the passenger travelling to the aforesaid route along with 20 kg cargo weight.

In a similar move, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had made a reduction in charges for domestic flights during the Eidul Azha festival in July.

