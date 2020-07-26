PIA reduces fares for its domestic flights ahead of Eidul Azha

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced a reduction in fares for its domestic flights during the Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Over the directives of PIA chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the national airline announced a discount on all domestic flights in order to facilitate passengers ahead of Eid.

Spokesman of the national flag carrier sharing details said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flights from Karachi would cost Rs8,652.

Similarly, the one-way ticket of Quetta-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs11,535, while the Peshawar-bound flights from Karachi would cost Rs 11,714 including taxes.

The spokesperson said this has been decided in the interest of the passengers.

Earlier on Eidul Fitr, the national airline announced 10 per cent discount on all flights for the doctors and paramedical staff who are wanted to travel before and during the Eid festival.

The PIA CEO said that humanity is going through a severe crisis of coronavirus pandemic and the medics were fighting on the front line against COVID-19.

