PIA allowed to operate additional domestic flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to operate more domestic flights, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CAA spokesperson said that the permission was granted to PIA for operating flights between Karachi and Islamabad.

The national airline will run one flight on a basis for four days this week until the end of May, said the spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that the domestic flight operations had been resumed by the federal government after two months in the country to facilitate passengers before Eidul Fitr.

As per the announcement of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar, the domestic flight operations had begun from May 16.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares.

The PIA spokesman said that all airlines have decided to charge an equal amount from the passengers in terms of tickets after consultation with the government. The purpose of detailing tickets’ fares for domestic flights was aimed to ensure avoiding overcharging, he said.

