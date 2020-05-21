Eid festival: PIA announces special discount for doctors, paramedics

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has paid tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff fighting COVID-19 by offering them a discount on flights during Eidul Fitr festival, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Over the directives of PIA chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the national airline announced a 10 per cent discount on all flights for the doctors and paramedical staff who are wanted to travel before and during Eid festival.

The PIA CEO said that humanity is going through a severe crisis of coronavirus pandemic and the medics were fighting on the front line against COVID-19.

Read More: Govt approves partial resumption of domestic flights

He said that the issuance of air tickets on discounted price was an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices and services of all doctors and paramedical staff.

The medics could get their air tickets on discounted prices after showing their identity card issued by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Earlier on May 17, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares.

Giving details amid speculations over increased fares charged from airlines for special domestic flights, the PIA spokesman said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs 22,826 including all taxes.

Read More: PIA allowed to operate additional domestic flights

The spokesman further added that one-way ticket of Quetta-bound flight from Karachi or Islamabad or Lahore-bound flights from Quetta would cost Rs 14,448 including taxes.

The PIA spokesman said that all airlines have decided to charge an equal amount from the passengers in terms of tickets after consultation with the government. The purpose of detailing tickets’ fares for domestic flights was aimed to ensure avoiding overcharging, he said.

He further said that the masses could easily book their tickets from PIA offices or its website.

Comments

comments