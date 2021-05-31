ISLAMABAD: Physical classes for matric and intermediate students resumed in Punjab and Islamabad today (Monday) under Covid-19 SOPs.

In-person classes for eighth, ninth and eleventh graders will resume from June 7.

Parents of matric and intermediate students have expressed concern over schools being opened at a time when summer vacations start under normal circumstances. They said children would suffer due to eight-hour long classes in the hot and humid weather.

“Opening schools amid the very hot weather is playing with the health of students,” the parents said, questioning the “wisdom” of opening educational institutes in the sweltering heat of June.

On May 29, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) granted permission to the provinces to begin regular classes of matric and intermediate students from May 31.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted: “Only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all Districts of Punjab starting tomorrow May 31st, 2021. It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on the alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021.”

The NCOC had further decided that the examinations of students enrolled in grade 9 to 12 (Matriculation and Intermediate) will be held from July 23 to 29. The provinces have been allowed to begin regular classes of matriculation and intermediate students from May 31. However, permission was given on a condition to strictly implement the SOPs against COVID-19.

