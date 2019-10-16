Physical remand of Chunian’s ‘child rapist’ extended by ATC

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved a 15-day extension in physical remand of the suspect child rapist, 27-year-old Sohail Shehzad, who is accused of raping and murder of children in Chunian, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-terrorism court resumed the hearing of the case related to rape and murder of minor boys in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district.

The judge questioned the prime suspect whether he was tortured by someone during his custodial period, which he replied that no one has hit him and requested the court for issuing the order again.

Read: ‘Dont let police beat me up’: Chunian’s suspected child rapist to court

The judge later questioned the police’s investigation officer that the court had directed to undergo a medical test of the suspect. The officer apprised the court that the medical test underwent on the same day, whereas, Shehzad’s DNA was matched with the murdered children in two cases.

The government lawyer said that the authorities will produce more evidences before the court in two related cases. Moreover, a report of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) was presented to the court during today’s hearing.

Read: Undercover cops played vital role in arrest of ‘child rapist’ in Chunian

The police officer told ATC that shoes used by the suspected child rapist were also recovered by the investigators, however, the seizure of rickshaw’s tyres is still due in the case.

Earlier on October 2, the prime suspect behind the murder of four minor boys in Chunian had been remanded into police custody. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore had approved the remand for 15 days under the supervision of Judge Abdul Qayum Khan.

Undercover cops’ role

The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, had announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on October 1. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 per cent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

The undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of a suspected child rapist in Chunian,

The suspected child rapist identified as Sohail Shehzad, who had murdered four minor boys in Chunian, was arrested by undercover police officers which searched over 4,500 houses and even sold food items on carts to nab the cold-blooded rapist-cum-murderer.

The incident that shook Pakistan once again

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

Last week, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

Comments

comments