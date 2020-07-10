Web Analytics
PIA air hostess lands in hot water for ‘misbehaving’ with medic

Benish Sadiq

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess has been served a notice to explain her position about her alleged misbehaviour with an on-duty doctor at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar.

Benish Sadiq misbehaved with lady doctor Shehnaz when the latter asked the former for samples for a Covid-19 test upon her arrival at the airport from Abu Dhabi on-board the national flag carrier’s PK-9218 flight.

Read More: US bans PIA over ‘fake’ licences scandal

“Yet another serious complaint has been received from in charge Airport Health Establishment, BKIA, vide A.H.D/2019-2020/340 regarding your misbehaviour with an on duty Doctor (Dr Shehnaz) upon arrival of flight PK-9218 on 05-07-202 AUH-PEW,” read the notice served on the air hostess by Bashirud Din Behroze, Base Incharge Flight Services Bacha Khan International Airport.

Read More: PIA steward disappears in Canada post-Toronto-flight

He asked the PIA flight attendant to explain her stance about the incident within 24 hours of the receipt of this notice.

