KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft no PK-605 was denied take-off from Gilgit airport after bolt of the landing gear wheel was found missing from the aircraft, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said, the flight landed Gilgit airport from Islamabad and during inspection it was revealed that landing gear wheel’s bolt is missing.

Finding the bolt of landing gear missing, the Civil Aviation Authority barred plane from take-off, while engineers of the PIA are inspecting the aircraft.

Earlier on June 10, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the plane developed technical fault.

Read more: Blackbox decoded, all data of flight PK-8303 submitted to Pakistan by French experts

According to details, a PIA flight PK-8726 from Riyadh was scheduled to land at Multan airport but developed a technical fault, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

The sources had said that the issue developed with the door of the plane as it was unable to be closed down properly.

The passengers after knowing the matter, had refused to fly from the same plane and demanded of the authorities to make an alternative arrangement for them.

