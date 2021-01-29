PIA aircraft seized in Malaysia to land at Islamabad airport today

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft which was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a lease dispute earlier this month has took-off for Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The aircraft was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a $14 million lease dispute. The plane would land at the Islamabad International airport today at 5pm, sources said.

Earlier, the Malaysian court ordered to release the PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. He maintained that the court dismissed the case by the mutual consent of both the parties and ordered to hand over the aircraft to PIA.

Earlier on January 15, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft had been “held back” in Malaysia over a legal dispute between the airline and a firm pending in a UK court.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson in a Twitter statement had said: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

