Defence Day: PIA announces 10pc discount

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has brought good news for its passengers by slashing its fares by 10 percent on specific routes, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson in its statement said that the national flag-carrier will give discount up to 10 per cent to the passengers on specific domestic routes between 6 and 9 September.

The passengers returning from foreign countries would also get the benefit of slashed fares.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced discounted tickets up to 20 percent for its passengers.

The PIA spokesperson in its statement said that the national flag-carrier will give discount up to 10 per cent to the passengers travelling from London to Sialkot from September 24 to November 30.

Under the ‘Surprise Holiday Scheme’, the senior citizens will be given special discount up to 10 per cent by the airline, as well as school students would receive 10 pc discount over international and domestic flights, the spokesperson added.

