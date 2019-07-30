PIA introduces discounted tickets up to 20 per cent

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has brought good news for its passengers by announcing tickets on discounted prices up to 20 per cent.

The PIA spokesperson in its statement said that the national flag-carrier will give discount up to 10 per cent to the passengers travelling from London to Sialkot from September 24 to November 30.

The passengers will get tickets on 10 per cent discounted prices over travelling to London from Pakistan till August 10.

Moreover, 20 per cent discount will be given on tickets for United Arab Emirates (UAE) till August 12 to the passengers.

Under the ‘Surprise Holiday Scheme’, the senior citizens will be given special discount up to 10 per cent by the airline, as well as school students would receive 10 pc discount over international and domestic flights, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on July 27, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to start direct flights between Sialkot and London from September this year.

As per details, the route will be operational from 10 September, and in the first phase, the airline will run one flight per week.

The route will provide direct point to point service to Sialkot city and shortest approach to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, Kharian, Gujrat, Jhelum and adjoining areas.

It is important to mention here that PIA had also launched Sialkot-Paris flights in January this year. The first flight (PK-720) had arrived at the Sialkot airport from Paris. Upon arrival, the flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute. Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro was also present at the airport to welcome the passengers.

