PIA springs into action after aviation minister’s fake pilot licences claim

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s claim that over 30 per cent pilots have fake or improper licences, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has asked the Aviation Division to provide a list of all such pilots associated with the airline.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general, stating that the aviation minister, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday, had claimed that out of the 264 fake/suspicious pilot licences, around 150 belonged to PIA pilots.

As an operator as well as the national flag carrier, he said, “it is a grave concern for us as many out of these 150 pilots must by flying PIA aircraft, which cannot be allowed after disclosure of fake/suspicious licences scam by Aviation Minister.”

Arshad Malik reminded the top CAA official that he had penned a similar letter to the aviation secretary yesterday for provision of a list of those PIA pilots having fake or suspicious licences but no response has so far been received.

“It is once again being emphasized to provide the requisite list so that immediate action may be initiated within rules and to stop the flying of these pilots which may become severe potential hazard,” he said.

