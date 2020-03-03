PIA bans ‘leave without pay’ for cabin crew

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has banned “leave without pay” for its cabin crew, reported ARY News.

“New aircrafts are being inducted in PIA fleet in the near future, consequently, requirement of operating cabin crew will be increased. Considering the necessity in future, Management has reviewed the policy of Leave without Pay (LWP) for Cabin Crew only,” read a notification issued to this effect.

The national flag carrier’s management said the ban will be effective from March 1.

Fresh applications of the cabin crew in this regard will not be entertained, it maintained.

Earlier today, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of new Pakistan International Airline (PIA) chairman.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister (PM) House with PM Imran Khan in the chair to discuss 13-point agenda.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country. Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting about the arrangements put in place to deal with the coronavirus cases.

