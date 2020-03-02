KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday issued “Letter of Warning” to a number of its flight attendants over failing to distribute health cards amongst passengers on board the national flag carrier’s PK-728 flight.

All passengers entering Pakistan are required to submit a health declaration card, which will include their contact details and brief travel history, in order to block likely spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

“This is in reference with the Incident occurred on PK-728 dated, 28-02-2020, RUH-PEW, reported by Station Minister BKIAP (Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar), wherein Health Card/forms were not distributed to passengers onboard the aircraft which is not only a clear violation of repeated safety instruction,” read the warning letter, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

The health ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority expressed “great concern” over the non-compliance on part of the cabin crew.

“Such negligence does not help the measures taken by the Ministry/Authority to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country.”

“It was your responsibility to distribute the forms on priority basis keep[ing] in view the current situation but you failed to comply the office instructions,” the letter read.

“You, are therefore, warned with the issuance this Letter of Warning to be very vigilant in future any reoccurrence in this regard will not be accepted, this letter will be placed in your personal file.”

