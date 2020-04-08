ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday brought back 136 stranded Pakistani nationals from Baghdad through a special flight, ARY News reported.

PIA’s special flight PK-9814 brought back home the Pakistani nationals stuck in Iraq owing to suspension of international flights to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The special flight reached Islamabad airport on Wednesday morning, where doctors examined and screened the passengers.

The passengers include disabled persons, women, children and elderly people. All the passengers and crew members have for now been quarantined at a local hotel.

One passenger has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS due to high fever.

It must be noted that the national flag-carrier resumed its flight operation as pilots end strike after successful dialogues between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration and PALPA (Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association).

PIA, PALPA agreement

Talks between secretary aviation and Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Tuesday culminated on a successful note after the latter had refused to operate Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights due to unsatisfactory disinfection arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, a meeting was led by Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy with PIA and PALPA representatives, where they agreed over to operate flights after following proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of COVID-19.

According to the agreement finalized between the two sides, the crew members and pilots of the PIA planes would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

