PIA decides to call back its employees deputed in Europe

KARACHI: Following the closure of Pakistan International Airlines flights to Europe, the PIA administration has decided call back its employees deputed in Europe, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the staff deputed in Milan, Oslo, Copenhagen and Barcelona is being called back after the closure of flights.

The move to ultimately benefit in bringing down the expenses of the Pakistan International Airlines. It was learnt that Europe station will not be operated by the general sales agents of the PIA.

The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier said that directives for the employees deputed in Europe will be issued this week.

Read more : PIA gets permission to continue flight operation in EU countries, UK

Earlier on June 30, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had announced to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations over safety concerns.

The suspension came into force from July 1 and would remain in place for six months.

All PIA flights to Europe had been suspended after the order as the national flag carrier asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date.

