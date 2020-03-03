SC adjourns PIA CEO appointment case till March 11

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Chief Executive Officer appointment case till March 11, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney of Pakistan requested the court that Attorney General of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed wants to appear in this case before the court.

“Currently the AGP is in London”, he added and pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Naeem Bukhari, Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s counsel that has he asked his client, which position he wants to keep with him?

Bukhari sought more time from the SC to submit reply in the court after consulting with Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The court accepting Naeem Bukhari’s reply adjourned the hearing of the case till March 11.

It may be noted that on the last hearing of the case on February 20, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to decided which position he wants to hold.

Govt’s reply in SC

The federal government in its reply submitted in the Supreme Court by terming the plea against CEO PIA Arshad Malik based on ‘dishonesty’ had stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 per cent during the tenure of Arshad Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also curtailed upto 75 per cent.

Terming Arshad Malik as an expert in Finance, HR and other fields, the federal government in its response submitted in SC had said Malik had taken stern action against the wrong doings in the PIA, including removal of fake degree holders employees.

“The appointment of Arshad Mehmood was made under the set parameters after the approval of the federal cabinet”, the reply states and adds that problems of the Pakistan International Airlines saw sharp decrease during his [Malik] tenure.

