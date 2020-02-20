PIA CEO appointment case: Malik cannot hold two positions, remarks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to decided which position he wants to hold, ARY News reported.

“Ask Marshal Sahab either to leave Pakistan Air Force or the PIA as appointment on deputation is illegal”, the CJP remarked while hearing PIA CEO appointment case.

Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Bukhari appeared before the court to represent PIA.

During the hearing, the court observed that seems like government wants to operate PIA on adhoc basis, but the national-flag carrier needs a full time and a professional chief, who can take out the organization from loss and turn into a profit making one.

To this, Salman Akram Raja said Arshad Malik will work full time for the PIA. CJP Justice Gulzar remarked that an individual cannot work in two organisations at the same time.

“We will not allow any officer to run two organizations simultaneously.”

CJP Justice Gulzar asked Naeem Bukhari to consult with Arshad Malik that which position he wants to keep?.

Bukhari pleaded the court to grant one-week time for consultation into the matter, which was maintained by the top court.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till first week of March.

On January 21, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the PIA’s chief executive officer.

Govt’s reply in SC

Last week, the federal government in its reply submitted in the Supreme Court by terming the plea against CEO PIA Arshad Malik based on ‘dishonesty’ had stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 per cent during the tenure of Arshad Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also curtailed upto 75 per cent.

Terming Arshad Malik as an expert in Finance, HR and other fields, the federal government in its response submitted in SC had said Malik had taken stern action against the wrong doings in the PIA, including removal of fake degree holders employees.

“The appointment of Arshad Mehmood was made under the set parameters after the approval of the federal cabinet”, the reply states and adds that problems of the Pakistan International Airlines saw sharp decrease during his [Malik] tenure.

