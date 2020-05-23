PIA CEO Arshad Malik meets families of plane crash victims  

KARACHI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Saturday met with the families of those martyred in plane crash incident in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The CEO apprised the families regarding details of the incident and said that entire nation was grieved over the incident.

“We know this is a difficult phase for the families,” he said as they await confirmation of the identities of their loved ones through DNA samples.

He said that all of them who died in the incident was like children to him and he stood alongside the families of the victims in time of pain and grief.

The PIA CEO also directed the authorities to ensure complete arrangements for the families.

The relatives of the victims requested the PIA CEO to complete the DNA testing process of the unidentified bodies as soon as possible.

Read More: 97 bodies of PIA plane crash victims recovered: DG ISPR

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that 97 bodies have been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane.

“The deceased included 68 men, 26 women and three children,” she said while addressing a presser flanked by Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

“We have sent DNA of the unidentified dead bodies to a forensic lab at University of Karachi,” she said adding that 47 relatives of the victims have submitted samples as 66 bodies have already been identified.

The minister said that the results of DNA would be received within 21 days.

