KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is continuing its flight operation as per routine schedule, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, flight no AR-500 left for Islamabad from Karachi airport, while PK-8308 also departed for the federal capital from Karachi. A special flight for Milan with 390 passengers on board departed from Islamabad.

Two flights for Gilgit and one for Skardu also took-off from Islamabad. Meanwhile, flights are schedule to take off for Dubai, Islamabad and Lahore from Karachi airport in the later part of the day.

PIA plane crash

At least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

The national carrier s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

As darkness fell, crews worked under floodlights to recover bodies and a portable morgue was set up. Two passengers miraculously survived, said Meeran Yousaf, Sindh provincial Health Department spokeswoman.

