Two more PIA crew members test positive for COVID-19: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Two more Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the tally of total infected crew members from a Toronto flight to five, ARY NEWS reported.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has confirmed that all five crew members of the national flag-carrier, who returned from Toronto via a PIA flight, have tested positive for the virus.

“A day before, two pilots and a female flight attendant tested positive for it,” she said adding that all of them were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national flag-carrier’s crew members remained stuck in Canada for a few days and were unable to fly back to Pakistan amidst the suspension of global airspace due to coronavirus pandemic.

They were later brought back via a special flight operated from Pakistan for Canada.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Sunday prohibited pilots from operating special flights after COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored.

“It has come to our notice that on recently operated “humanitarian flights” safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored,” reads a statement released by PALPA.

The circulation reads that the safety and health of crew members remain an utmost priority and PALPA will not compromise on the safety of its members.

However, the operations were later restored after the PIA assured crew members of providing personal protective equipment along with three-time disinfection of the planes.

