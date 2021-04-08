PIA announces directs flights to Bahrain

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has on Thursday announced to operate directs flights to Bahrain from Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the national carrier, the flights will be operational from May 5 from Allama Iqbal Airport. The PIA will operate weekly two flights to Bahrain, for which arrangements have been put in place.

On February 25, Pakistan International Airlines had announced to increase in the number of its international flights.

According to the spokesperson of PIA the flights would be increased for Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national flag-carrier would operate five flights in a week between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the first phase.

In the second phase, seven flights would operate between Pakistan and Kabul on daily basis, said the spokesperson.

