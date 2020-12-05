European Commission removes PIA from banned airlines list

KARACHI: In what is dubbed a positive development for Pakistani aviation industry, the European Commission has removed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) name from list of banned and restricted airlines, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the EU Commission website for mobility and transportation has removed from its index of restricted, embargoed, or banned airlines the name of Pakistan national flag carrier.

PIA spokesperson said today this means PIA has marked a positive development, hoping that soon the issue with licensing of pilots will, too, be resolved and the flag carrier will be allowed to restore operation across Europe.

It is our priority, PIA spox added, to ensure best travel facilities to all tourists including the facility to fly them across Europe.

He said EU safety agency has acknowledged Pakistani safety management system of PIA, expressing its confidence.

READ: PIA makes major announcement for aircraft engineers

Separately, PIA announced yesterday a special allowance and annual increment of aircraft engineers commencing from January 2021.

The PIA human resources department has issued a notification which stated the increase in salaries and special allowances for all aircraft engineers, engineering instructors including DCEs, CEs and chiefs.

The latest notification will come into effect from January 2021.

The said staff of the national carrier, who have completed the service period of five years, shall be paid an annual increment of 5 per cent of basic pay in accordance with the airline’s regulation.

