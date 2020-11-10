PIA announces fares, rules under Umrah Policy 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced fares and rules under its Umrah Policy 2020 which will be remained effective till December 31 this year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The national carrier sets fare of economy class for Umrah pilgrims from Karachi at Rs9,100, whereas, Rs9,600 fares will be charged from other cities. The maximum limit for baggage will be 36 kilograms for each passenger travelling from Pakistan to Jeddah or Madinah.

Passengers of the executive economy will be allowed to carry 40-kilogram baggage, whereas, the pilgrims will be permitted to carry five litres of Zamzam excluding the baggage limit. 10-kilogram baggage allowance is granted in term of an infant.

Read: Umrah pilgrimage: Pakistan starts accepting applications under new regulations

The national carrier also commenced bookings for groups of Umrah pilgrims to which minimum size shall comprise 10 passengers. The validity of the air tickets will be one month from the date of departure.

Under the rules, PIA facilitated passengers in term of Change of Booking (COB) without receiving any charges for one count if it is requested seven days before the date of departure.

Sending waves of merriment across the Islamic world, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had allowed on Thursday international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread.

Read: 24,000 pilgrims perform Umrah, no coronavirus case reported so far

Saudi Arabia had allowed all the airlines to resume flight operations bringing in visitors with a valid visit and Umrah visas in the country. General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) officially issued a notification to that effect and this applies immediately.

GACA had instructed the airlines to strictly ensure Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation and has categorically stated implementation of Covid-19 SOPs extends to all sorts of travellers flying into the Kingdom.

It may be noted that since the suspension was imposed on flight operations in the country, it’s the first time international airlines are allowed to land in KSA.

Comments

comments