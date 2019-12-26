PIA flight escapes accident at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Lahore-bound flight narrowly escaped an accident during landing at Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, a PK-777 flight of national flag-carrier was grounded after a piece of metal hit the engine during an ongoing operation at Allama Iqbal International airport.

“A piece of metal hit the engine of Jeddah to Lahore PIA flight during landing at Lahore airport. Pilot efficiently controlled the plane and landed it onboarding bridge with one engine,” said PIA spokesperson.

Earlier on December 11, a newly-inducted plane in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fleet has escaped a deadly accident as its engine received damages following the bird strike.

The Airbus A-320 aircraft of the national flag-carrier, possessing BMX registration, which was inducted in the PIA’s fleet a few days ago met an accident during a domestic flight from Karachi to Lahore after a bird strike after it takes off.

Fortunately, the passengers of flight PK-304 remained safe in the incident as the plane landed back to Karachi after damages caused to its engine.

The PIA spokesperson said that damage is likely to cause a huge financial loss worth $5 million to the national flag-carrier.

More than 34 planes of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were affected by bird strikes which caused millions of rupees loss to the national flag carrier during the last seven months.

