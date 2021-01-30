PIA begins probe against flight attendent going missing in Canada

KARACHI: An air steward for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto which the airline authority has confirmed Saturday, ARY News learned.

The flight attendant Ramzan Gul boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew, confirmed the PIA spokesperson.

According to the details shared so far, PIA Canada’s station manager has already apprised the airport authority of the steward’s unannounced absence.

The flag-carrier confirmed today it has taken notice of the missing steward and it is going to conduct the procedural investigation into his going missing, said the PIA spox.

PIA authorities said they have also updated, on the development, the Canadian immigration authority as the crew member get clearance under General Declaration and when one of them has indeed gone missing, the immigration authority must be informed over it.

READ: PIA plane seized in Malaysia lands at Islamabad airport

Earlier this week, it was reported that a PIA plane that was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a legal dispute finally landed at the Islamabad International Airport along with 173 passengers and crew members on board.

According to the details, the Malaysian court had ordered to release PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. The Boeing 777 aircraft departure from Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Islamabad eventuated earlier today.

