PIA plane seized in Malaysia lands at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane which was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a legal dispute finally landed at the Islamabad International Airport along with 173 passengers and crew members on board on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Malaysian court had ordered to release the PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. The Boeing 777 aircraft departure from Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Islamabad earlier today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the airline brought back the plane to the country as a commercial flight.

Earlier on January 27, in a major development, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane which had been seized by the Malaysian authorities over a $14 million lease dispute earlier this month was released on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the Malaysian court had ordered to release the PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. He had maintained that the court dismissed the case by the mutual consent of both the parties and ordered to hand over the aircraft to PIA.

