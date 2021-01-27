PIA aircraft sized in Malaysia over legal dispute released

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane which was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a $14 million lease dispute earlier this month has been released on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the Malaysian court ordered to release the PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. He maintained that the court dismissed the case by the mutual consent of both the parties and ordered to hand over the aircraft to PIA.

The spokesperson said, “The airline has taken all measures to bring the plane back to the country as a commercial flight for which PIA staff has been sent to Malaysia.”

He maintained that the flight PK-895 will land at the Islamabad airport on 29th of January.

Earlier on January 15, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft had been “held back” in Malaysia over a legal dispute between the airline and a firm pending in a UK court.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson in a Twitter statement had said: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

