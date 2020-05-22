PIA crash: Flight attendant scheduled to board ill-fated PK-8303 surfaces

LAHORE: The ill-fated PK-8303 which crashed earlier on Friday had a silver lining for flight attendant Madiha Iram who was scheduled to perform her duties on the airplane, ARY News reported.

Flight attendant Madiha Iram told that a matter at home kept her from boarding the flight scheduled to take off from Lahore to Karachi.

In a video message the flight attendant entails that she was recording the message for her friends and loved ones who had been worried about her after finding out that she was scheduled to be among the flight staff for the A-320.

She added that she is currently at home, safe and sound.

The death toll from the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, PK-8303, with more than 90 passengers on board and eight crew members has risen to 35, whereas, three passengers miraculously survived.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the number of deaths in the incident rose to 39. The officials said that 17 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 22 to Civil Hospital.

Six injured persons are currently receiving treatment in Jinnah and two in Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

