PIA flight from Riyadh makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the plane developed technical fault, ARY NEWS reported city sources.

According to details, a PIA flight PK-8726 from Riyadh was scheduled to land at Multan airport but developed a technical fault, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

“The plane safely landed at the airport,” they said adding that an alternative plane was arranged for the passengers to leave for Multan.

The sources said that the issue developed with the door of the plane as it was unable to be closed down properly.

The passengers after knowing the matter, refused to fly from the same plane and demanded of the authorities to make an alternative arrangement for them.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 97 people have been killed while two other survived miraculously after an ill-fated PIA plane crashed above the residential buildings near Karachi airport just two days before Eid.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan earlier in the day said that the investigation report of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-8303, will be presented before both houses of the Parliament on June 22.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, vowed that a fair and transparent investigation will be held for getting the facts behind the PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

He said that compensation money will be given to the affected families due to the destruction of their houses at the crash site. He detailed that the plane had crashed in a civilian residential area and 16 houses were damaged. The government distributed Rs1 million compensation money among 82 affected families, he added.

Khan detailed that 99 passengers were onboard the aircraft, out of which 97 martyred and two miraculously survived in the incident.

“All institutions had jointly conducted rescue and relief activities after the plane crash, as well as the local residents living around the crash site”

