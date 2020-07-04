PIA flight makes emergency landing at Sukkur Airport  

Sukkur: A Multan-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Bishkek had to make an emergency landing at the Sukkur Airport due to bad weather conditions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a PIA flight PK-9514 from Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, had to land at Multan International Airport but was forced to land at Sukkur Airport due to harsh weather conditions.

According to a manager of the Sukkur airport, the flight would leave for Multan after the weather turns to normal. The passengers would remain seated inside the plane.

“Since it is a domestic airport, therefore passengers will not be allowed to leave the plane,” he said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi after the plane developed a technical fault.

According to details, a PIA flight PK-8726 from Riyadh was scheduled to land at Multan airport but developed a technical fault, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

“The plane safely landed at the airport,” the sources said adding that an alternative plane was arranged for the passengers to leave for Multan.

The sources said that the issue developed with the door of the plane as it was unable to be closed down properly.

The passengers after knowing the matter refused to fly from the same plane and demanded of the authorities to make an alternative arrangement for them.

