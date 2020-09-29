PIA operated 91 flights for Saudi Arabia, says CEO Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik on Tuesday responded to the queries of the general public during a live Facebook streaming, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA CEO during the live streaming responded regarding issue of hike in fares of the national flag carrier for Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi authorities asked for additional flights and they had successfully operated 91 flights for the kingdom. “The PIA flights helped 26,000 passengers to reach Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He further responded to the queries regarding the operation of the national flag carrier for United States (US) and Britain.

He also apprised the general public regarding the recently conducted operational safety audit of the PIA by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines on Monday achieved another milestone as its Technical Ground Support (TGS) section received Ground Handling Operator Certificate (GHOC) from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

According to the details, the certificate was presented to PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik at the airline’s head office. The certification will allow PIA to act as an operator offering its services to other foreign carriers as well.

On the occasion, PIA CEO Arshad Malik congratulated the TGS team headed by General Manager Agha Sami over the achievement.

The grant of the certification to PIA shows the dedication, commitment and high service standards of TGS fulfilling stringent requirements for the certification, read a statement issued by the national flag carrier.

