PIA hikes fares for domestic flights

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have jacked up their fares for their domestic passengers, ARY News reported.

After the revision of fares, a one-way trip from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad will cost Rs 35,000 and while fare from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta has been increased by Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Similarly, the private airlines are charging Rs 36,000 for flights bound to Rahim Yar Khan Faisalabad and Islamabad.

Read More: PIA, private airlines jack-up fares for domestic flights

Meanwhile, a sudden increase in fares of PIA and private airlines caused difficulties for the people who have planned their journeys following winter vacations.

Earlier, on May 29, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines had increased their fares after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had increased the fuel prices following a sharp increase in the international market and the soaring dollar.

The increase in fares ahead of Eid had caused difficulties for the people of the country who use airways to travel to their loved ones.

After the increase in fares, PIA’s ticket from Lahore to Karachi was being sold up to Rs 31,000 from the previous Rs14,000.

Comments

comments