PIA all set for IATA operational safety audit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has all set for the operational safety audit (IOSA) to be carried out on Monday by a designated team of International Air Transport Association (IATA), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik on Friday visited all the operational installations and received briefings form heads of engineering and flight safety and other departments.

On the occasion, the CEO expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the safety audit.

The audit is aimed at assessing the airline’s aircraft and safety standards. It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations to and from Europe over safety concerns.

Earlier on September 3, an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) team would be arriving in Pakistan on September 5 to conduct a safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The team would assess the operational management and control systems of the national flag carrier during its stay in the country from September 7 to 12 and will also visit Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Islamabad airports for the purpose.

