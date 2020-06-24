PIA reaffirms resolve to further improve safety standards

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging the findings of the preliminary investigation report on Karachi plane crash, Pakistan International Airlines on Wednesday reaffirmed resolve for further improving safety standards, ARY News reported.

In response to the probe report presented by the Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar in the parliament, a PIA spokesperson said that the management of national flag carrier has already set into motion an additional series of steps to improve safety standards.

He maintained that the events of investigations into dubious licenses issued by the aviation regulator in the country were highlighted itself by the national flag carrier in the aftermath of the incident in Panjgur that occurred in November 2018.

“A thorough forensic audit was conducted into the licenses of all the pilots obtained within the country.”

The spokesperson said that PIA’s management continuously followed up for expediting the inquiry process and highest executive office of the country also intervened. Meanwhile, PIA tracked another 15 such pilots and all of them were grounded pending clearance from the inquiry board.

He said that based on our internal assessment of the situation consequent to this tragic event, PIA will be making additional recommendations to the regulatory authority for further process improvement which is the order of the day, saying that the regulator would be needed to firm up and bring about zero-tolerance towards misdemeanours in the grant and checking of licenses.

“Those found at fault will be terminated from service after following a due process.”

The spokesperson further reiterated that for PIA, safety comes first, adding that PIA is a socially responsible company geared for national service that had been a leader and pioneer in the aviation industry globally.

