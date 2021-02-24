PIA announces increase in number of international flights

KARACHI: In response to improved travel needs, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday announced to increase the number of its international flights, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of PIA, the flights will be increased for Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that the national flag-carrier will operate five flights in a week between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the first phase.

Read More: PIA to cut employees to 7,500, get 6 new aircraft next year

In second phase, seven flights will operate between Pakistan and Kabul on daily basis, said the spokesperson.

According to the PIA schedule, the national airline will launch direct flights to Baku from March 14. The flights will be operated twice a week from Lahore.

Likewise, the national flag carrier has announced to operate direct flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city from March 28. The flights will be operated between Lahore and Tashkent, said the spokesperson.

Read More: PIA restores domestic flights to Chitral, Rahim Yar Khan

The statement also reads that the country’s national airline has sought permission from Uzbekistan to operate its flights Samarkand and Bukhara.

Comments

comments