PIA increases international coronavirus relief flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased its relief flights bringing in and taking out essential medical equipment and passengers to and from the world, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that a PIA aircraft will bring in Pakistanis stranded in Denmark back home on April 10.

Another flight due for April 11 will bring back 175 Pakistanis from Kualalumpur Malaysia, while it will also take Malaysian and Singaporean embassy staff and passengers along.

Another flight scheduled for April 11 will take French passengers back to France.

On April 12, a special flight will take Japanese passengers along with essential and medical supplies to Tokyo, Japan.

Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will also be brought back on April 13, 200 Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will hopefully return by Monday.

