Instructor suspended over harassing PIA trainee apprentice

KARACHI: An instructor at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Training Centre has been suspended from his job over harassing trainee apprentice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The revelation of harassment came to light in an alleged leaked audio call, after which an investigation committee was formed to unearth the facts.

Instructor Agha Waseem has been served show-cause notice and suspended from his job with immediate effect. He has been asked to submit a reply within seven days in the harassment allegations.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of harassment have been reported time and again in the country with the most recent incident involving a bank official harassing his female colleague in Islamabad.

According to details, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man sexually harassing a woman at a bank in the F-10 area of Islamabad.

Taking notice of the video, Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan directed the concerned officials to take action against the harasser.

Comments

comments