PIA introduces mobile app for booking flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has launched a mobile application to facilitate passengers in online reservations and confirmation of seats.

“The application has recently been launched and now the air passengers will enjoy better services,” a PIA spokesman told state-run wire service.

“The airliner’s overall seat factor has improved and reached nearly 84 percent whereas, on some sectors, the seat factor is at 90 percent,” he added.

The PIA aircraft have been made operational and now all Boeing 777s and A320s were operational.

He said significant improvement was evident in different indicators like seat occupancy ratio, aircraft utilization, cargo load factor and customer service.

The PIA app features a sleek and user-friendly interface. It allows the user to perform a number of functions, including booking their flight right from their mobile devices, monitoring their booking status, and checking the status of their flight.

The mobile app even generates a digital boarding pass for an easier check-in experience.

