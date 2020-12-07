KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday has introduced the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) in the airline for 14 days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the employees under the age of 58 are eligible for the VSS. The estimate of the scheme would be calculated via November 30, 2020 salary drawn by the employees interested in the scheme.

The interested employees have been directed to submit their application under the voluntary separation scheme in the PIA latest by December 22.

Employees having the age of 58 years or above and the contractual workers are not eligible for the VSS. The employees seeking departure under the scheme would be paid his or her dues on January 31, 2021.

The PIA administration has already sought a fund of Rs 12 billion from the federal government for making the voluntary separation scheme a success.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar had said that PIA requires only seven thousand employees to operate and employs over 14,000 currently due to the politically influenced recruitments in the past by ruling parties.

He said out of 14,000 currently employed, half will have to be let go of via Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) and those will be compensated.

