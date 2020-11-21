PIA launches measures to implement voluntary separation scheme

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sought detail of remaining holidays from its employees as the national flag carrier moves towards implementing a voluntary separation scheme (VSS), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Human Resource (HR) department of the PIA has directed the employees to make corrections to their remaining holidays, if any, by November 27.

After the expiry of the deadline, the available details would be considered correct and any payments to the employees would be made on the basis of these details under the VSS.

The PIA spokesman said that the voluntary separation scheme is aimed at lowering the staff at the airline in a dignified manner. “We will be launching the scheme soon after its approval from the cabinet,” he said adding the employees would be given a time of 14 days to avail from it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on November 16 approved in principle the voluntary separation from service scheme for PIA employees.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the committee held in Islamabad with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the chair.

Under the scheme, the employees could submit an application regarding early separation from the airline. The Board of Directors of the PIA had already approved the VSS scheme 2020 during its 48th meeting.

