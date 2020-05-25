PIA investigation team inspects plane crash site

KARACHI: A seven-member investigation team of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday inspected the plane crash site.

The team will estimate the cost of loss and prepare report of the mishap. Damages to the nearby buildings and houses will also be examined with the help of latest equipment. The final report will be forwarded to the federal government.

Officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and local administration were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a team of Airbus to arrive in Karachi today to assist the investigation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 plane crash.

The team of French experts will arrive at Karachi Airport on a special Airbus 338.

The experts along with Pakistan’s investigation team will visit the plane crash and will also get briefing about the plane crash at the PIA Head Office.

On May 22, at least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a PIA plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi, according to Spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department.

PIA plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

