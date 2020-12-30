PIA starts probe into irregularities in hiring daily wage employees

KARACHI: A four-member investigation committee has been constituted to probe into irregularities in recruitments of daily wage employees in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The management of the national carrier constituted a four-member investigation committee led by PIA General Manager Wg Cdr Kamran Anjum to probe on irregularities in hiring of service provider staff in previous tenures, according to the notification obtained by ARY News.

The other members of the investigation committee include PIA Manager Human Resources (HR) Nasir Hussain, Assistant Manager Legal Services Haroon Rasheed Abbasi and Senior Officer IT Syed Muhammad Ahsan.

The committee will open an investigation against the officials of Skyrooms Private Limited pertaining to the irregularities while hiring of daily wage employees besides finding responsible persons in the institutions.

Moreover, the committee will also devise a mechanism to prevent from illegal hiring of daily wage staff in the future. The national carrier’s management gave special authorities to the probe team to directly contact concerned departmental management to seek related documents.

After concluding its probe, the team will present its report within three days besides tabling recommendations to the PIA’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Earlier on December 24, it emerged that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had executed an introspection drive wherein it was reported on Wednesday that at least 300 flight attendants, either physically unfit, incapable or both, are set to be fired.

300 attendants whose list has been compiled by the national flag carrier and was acquired by ARY News, includes those who attained their promotions and appraisals illegitimately or are substandard in terms of their services.

Separately, the compiled list of employees that are to be sacked includes 70 pilots who cheated the tests, according to the PIA internal investigation.

It was earlier reported by ARY News that PIA had ordered to make a list of its pilots showing poor performance as the national airline plans to retire them under mandatory separation scheme (MSS) after the expiry of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

