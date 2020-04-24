KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has lifted 11,000 stranded Pakistanis in the foreign countries thus so far, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the operation to bring back stranded Pakistanis to the country is underway by the PIA and so far 11,000 countrymen have been lifted via 101 flights.

The stranded countrymen were brought back from Saudi Arabia, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), France, Turkey, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan.

Those lifted from the Saudi Arabia, also include Umrah pilgrims.

The PIA’s rescue operation will continue to bring back the Pakistan expats, said the spokesperson.

He added that CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik is himself supervising the operation.

Read more: PIA allowed to partially restore flight operations to UK

Earlier this month, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted permission to the national airline to operate relief flights for bringing back the stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier has also announced to lower its fares after the CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik took notice of the higher fares charged from overseas Pakistanis returning to the country.

“Tickets with updated fares will now be available on the e-ticketing system,” said the PIA spokesman.

